Popular Colorado Campground To Close Down For Entire Year

One of Colorado's most popular campgrounds is closing down for an entire year.

Bad News For RMNP Campers

The news is especially bad for campers who are hoping to spend a few nights at Rocky Mountain National Park. The Moraine Park Campground is shutting down for an entire year for what's being called a "major rehabilitation project."

The Moraine Park Campground is the largest and most popular campground in Rocky Mountain National Park. With 244 campsites, the campground typically hosts around 30,000 campers every year. Unfortunately, campers will be forced to find other places to camp - and that's going to be a challenge at RMNP.

Other Campgrounds Are Sold Out

Three campgrounds in Rocky Mountain National Park that take reservations are already completely booked for the summer of 2023. Aspenglen, Glacier Basin, and Timber Creek were all quick to fill up with the unavailability of Moraine Park. The Long's Peak campground has first come first served sites available but are tent-only sites.

Why Is Moraine Park Closing Down?

Moraine Park Campground will be closed from the end of May this year until June of 2023. The park's water, wastewater, and electrical systems are being replaced, plus there will be the addition of electrical hookups at 60 RV sites and the addition of 15 new accessible sites. The closure will also give the land in the area a chance to "rest" for the first time in many years.

