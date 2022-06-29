Celebrate 4th of July at Plateau Valley Heritage Days in Collbran, Colorado
Head up the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway until you reach Colorado 330 and head to the community of Collbran, Colorado to be a part of this year's Plateau Valley Heritage Days celebration.
This year's fun includes live music, CPRA Rodeo events, fireworks, and a 4th of July parade down Main Street. Find out more about this year's celebration and scroll on to learn a few facts you didn't know about Collbran, Colorado. This 4th of July celebration has been going on for 100 years.
Plateau Valley Heritage Days Schedule
Saturday, July 2nd: Locals Only Calcutta 5:00 PM at the Arena – Games on horses and sorting.
Sunday, July 3rd: Running of the Horses 4:00 PM – Main Street. CPRA RODEO 7:00 PM “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night”. Entertainment by Bert Davis and his Muttley Crew (dog act). Street Dance 9:00 PM Main Street – Featuring “South Side Highway”.
Monday, July 4th: Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Cowboy Church 8:00 AM at the Arena. Plateau Valley History 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the Auditorium. Parade 10:00 AM on Main Street. Kids Carnival – On Elm Street (After the parade). Duck Race – On Elm Street (After the parade). Fish Fry and Bar-B-Que at Julius Equipment Office on Main Street. Running of the Horses 4:00 PM on Main Street. CPRA Rodeo 7:00 PM. Entertainment by Bert Davis and his Muttley Crew (dog act). Fireworks 9:30 Terrell Park (Pending)
Congratulations to Plateau Valley Heritage Days Cowgirl of the Year
We're happy to give a huge shout-out to the 2022 Plateau Valley Heritage Days Cowgirl of the Year, Sierrah Owens. Listen for Sierra to join us on the airwaves this week to learn more about the Heritage Days celebration.
Keep Listening for a Chance to Win Tickets to Plateau Valley Heritage Days
Tickets for Plateau Valley Heritage Days are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and kids ages 6 to 12. Kids 5 and under get in free. Keep an eye on our station app for a chance to win tickets for this weekend!