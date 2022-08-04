25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Pikes Peak

Have you been to the top of Colorado's most visited 14er mountain? There are several options to get to the top of Pikes Peak. Visitors can hike up on foot, drive to the top, or take the train to the summit.

Below we will show off some incredible photos of Colorado's famous peak while sharing some things you may not have known about making a trip to the top.

Is Pikes Peak Open Year Round in Colorado Springs?

The toll road to the top of Pikes Peak is open year-round but is closed on occasions during bad weather. The uphill gates at Pikes Peak open up at 7:30 each morning. The summit closes at 7 P.M., and the downhill gates are closed up at 8 P.M. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for kids, or a car with 5 passengers for $50

What is the Elevation of Pikes Peak?

The summit of Pikes Peak sits at an elevation of 14,115 feet. It was first climbed in 1820 by Edwin James. Surprisingly, Pikes Peak ranks 31st out of 54 Colorado peaks that reach above 14,000 feet. Colorado's highest mountain peak is Mount Elbert at 14,439 feet.

What's the Best Way to the Top of Pikes Peak?

You can hike to the top of Pikes Peak, ride the Cog train to the top, or drive to the Devil's Playground parking area near the summit and walk the rest of the way. The hike is a 13+ mile walk with nearly 8000 feet of elevation gain. Riding a bike to the top can take more than half a day. If you drive to the top yourself you'll need to pay the tolls on the Pikes Peak toll road. A ticket on the Cog train costs $58 for adults and $48 for kids.

