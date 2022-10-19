In case you haven't noticed, pickleball is huge in Grand Junction and it's about to get even bigger.

Pickleball Is Exploding In Grand Junction

Believe it or not, pickleball has been around since 1965, but it's only been in recent years that it's exploded in popularity. It's been growing by leaps and bounds over the past decade and in 2021 and 2022, pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in America with nearly 5 million players. It's been estimated that by the end of the decade there could be 40 million people playing pickleball.

In Grand Junction, we have witnessed significant growth in the popularity of pickleball in recent years. If you don't believe it, drive past the city's pickleball courts and see how many people are playing.

More Pickleball Courts In Grand Junction

To accommodate the growth of the sport in Grand Junction, the city is undertaking some major pickleball and tennis expansion over the next few months. Plans include:

Installation of LED lights at the existing 12 tennis courts

Construction of four new tennis courts at Canyon View Park

Converting four tennis courts at Lincoln Park into 12 dedicated pickleball courts, with LED lighting

When the project is completed, there will be 20 pickleball courts at Lincon Park, which will accommodate a much greater number of players at any given time. The number of tennis courts at Canyon View will increase to 16. It appears that Lincon Park will be the pickleball park and Canyon View will be the tennis park.

$2 Million Project Will Take Several Months To Complete

The 12 existing tennis courts at Canyon View will be closed on a rotating basis from now through November. Signage will indicate which courts are available for use.

The $2 million project is expected to be completed by the middle of next year and will mark a significant improvement for Grand Junction's pickleball and tennis players.

