Is This Colorado City The Next Lucky One To Get An In-N-Out Burger?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, is this major Colorado city finally getting its own location? Looks like it might be... Here is all we know so far.

Another Local In-N-Out Location In Colorado Coming Soon.

Can you believe it's been over two and a half years since the first two In-N-Out Burger locations in Colorado opened? After what felt like years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.

The first two In-N-Out locations in our state included Colorado Springs and Aurora, which both opened in November 2020. Were people as excited as predicted? Both locations opened to wait times of over 10 hours and drive-thru lines miles and miles long. Safe to say it was successful, yeah? As more and more Colorado locations rolled out, including Denver, and a confirmed location in Loveland on the way, this Colorado city may be getting its own location as well.

New Potential In-N-Out Burger Location Announced

An application was filed back at the end of December by In-N-Out Burger for a potential location to open in Parker, Colorado. With the proposal still being under review, there's no timeline for when the city of Parker will get to enjoy a tasty "Double Double" without having to travel too far. Much like the long-awaited location in Loveland, it will absolutely be worth the wait.

