Palisade Rim Trail Closed, Assault Suspect Sought

UPDATE: 10:00am January 7, 2021

The Palisade Rim Trail has been reopened to the public. The investigation into this incident is continuing, but the Mesa County Sheriff's Office says they believe the suspect is no longer in that area.

A popular Grand Valley hiking trail was closed following an attempted robbery on Wednesday.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the assault took place Wednesday morning about a half-mile into the Palisade Rim Trail east of Palisade. A woman told authorities she was struck with a rock by an unknown individual while she was hiking the trail. She said the man attempted to take her keys, but she managed to get away and call for help, sustaining minor injuries in the assault.

Law enforcement agencies began searching the area immediately but were unable to locate the suspect. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says the Palisade Rim Trail is temporarily closed and should be avoided until further notice. Additionally, authorities say residents of the Rapid Creek Road area should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The suspect in the attempted robbery is described as an adult male, approximately 5' 7", wearing a dark multi-colored jacked and black face covering. If you see someone matching that description you should call 911.

The MCSO took the opportunity to remind us all of some safety precautions to follow when we are recreating in western Colorado's great outdoors.

* Have a plan on where you are going and when you expect to return

* Share your plan with someone who is not going with you.

* Whenever possible, recreate with another person or in a group.

* Dress appropriately for the weather and take plenty of water.

* Carry a charged cell phone.

These are good reminders to help keep us safe when we hit the trail.You can find more safety tips here.

