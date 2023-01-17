Enjoy an Awesome Dinner at Ouray Colorado’s Best Restaurants

The next time you visit Ouray, Colorado, known to many as the "outdoor recreation capitol of Colorado," you'll definitely want to visit one of their outstanding restaurants.

Given that Ouray isn't particularly big, you'll find the ten highest-rated restaurants in town all within a few blocks of one another. Here's a look at the 10 best restaurants in Ouray, Colorado, according to Trip Advisor.

Get our free mobile app

Things To Do In Ouray, Colorado

The possibilities are endless in Ouray. Resting at 7,800 feet, this high alpine community has it all. You'll love the hot springs, the hiking trails, the mining history, and the "Three W's" - wildlife, wildflower, and waterfalls.

You'll enjoy the Ouray Hot Springs Pool, the Box Canon Falls, the Perimeter Trail, and the Wright Opera House.

Visit Main Street In Ouray, Colorado

Ouray, the county seat of Ouray County, is home to a population of roughly 1,000 people. The locals offer a number of awesome shops, businesses, and eateries.

The Best Restaurants In Ouray, Colorado

A quick look at tripdavisor.com will reveal a number of outstanding restaurants, along with their customer reviews. Don't think for a minute that these venues are limited to steakhouses and "Colorado" cuisine. You'll find a brewhouse or two, a pizza restaurant, and even a Thai restaurant on the list.

What Do These Restaurants Have In Common?

There are a surprising number of restaurants in Ouray. When it comes to the top 10, though, they all have one thing in common. Check out the addresses in the gallery below.

A person could literally park once and walk to each of the ten eateries on this list. As a matter of fact, they're all within a few blocks of one another.

Make The Trip

A getaway to Ouray, Colorado is precisely what the doctor ordered. The town is fun, and the Box Canon tours are something you'll remember forever. After dinner, spend an evening at the hot springs. If you find yourself in the western half of Colorado, the town of Ouray is just down the road.

Enjoy an Awesome Dinner at Ouray Colorado's Best Restaurants Ouray, Colorado is often referred to as the "outdoor recreation capital of Colorado." They have it all: hot springs, hiking trails, wildlife, wildflowers, waterfalls, and an absolutely incredible Main Street.

If you visit Ouray, you'll definitely want to make your way to town to visit one of its top restaurants. Fortunately, you won't have to walk far. Here's a look at the top 10 restaurants in Ouray, as ranked by Trip Advisor . Interestingly, each of the top 10 restaurants is located on Main Street in Ouray.

25 Facts You May Not Have Known About Ouray's Amazing Hot Springs Ouray's Hot Springs bubbled up along the Uncompahgre River from underground fissures for thousands of years before being known to the Ute Indians as the 'Miracle Waters'. Scroll through the photos below as we introduce 25 facts you may not have known about Ouray's famous springs.