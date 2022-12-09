Watch Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Joyously Return To the Forest

A couple of orphaned Colorado bear cubs have been released back into the wild following rehabilitation - and they were so happy to be going home.

Earlier this year, a landowner near Durango shot and killed a bear that had charged him on his property. When Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrived on the scene, they found two bear cubs in a nearby tree. Sadly, they had just lost their mother. The cubs were trapped and taken to the Frisco Creek Rehab Facility.

When the cubs arrived at the facility they only weighed 15 pounds. During the summer, the orphaned cubs were able to enjoy a raspberry patch in a one-third-acre enclosure that featured several trees for climbing. Their diet was supplemented with a special feed designed to put on some pounds before their release. By the time the cubs were released back to the forest, they weighed about 105 pounds.

During rehab, the bears were subjected to very little human interaction in an effort to prevent them from becoming habituated to being around humans. The only direct content was when they were fitted with GPS ear tags that will provide data to CPW.

Obviously, the bears were overjoyed to be returning to the forest. When the door of their transport crate was opened, the bears vaulted down the ramp and romped happily off into the forest. It's hoped the bears will live long, healthy lives away from humans.

