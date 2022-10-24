The weekend turned deadly at a popular Colorado state park.

Two people died Sunday when three kayaks capsized during high winds and waves at Lake Pueblo State Park.

High WInds A Factor As Kayaks Capsize

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, winds were gusting 35-45 mph on Lake Pueblo when a kayak carrying an adult and a child capsized. Two other kayakers tried to help, but both capsized, leaving four people in the water near the Sailboard beach area on the north shore of the lake.

When rescue crews arrived on the scene, a toddler in distress was plucked from the water. CPR was administered and the child was flown by UCHealth's LifeLine helicopter to a Colorado Springs hospital.

Bodies of Two Adult Victims Recovered

Meanwhile, one adult victim was recovered almost immediately, and a second victim was located within an hour in about 20 feet of water. The water was too rough for the search-and-rescue boat to operate its SONAR equipment, but an underwater drone was launched from shore to search for the other victim.

Get our free mobile app

Eight Deaths At Colorado's Lake Pueblo

Lake Pueblo has now been the site of eight water-related deaths this year. Prior to Sunday's incident there had been five drownings and one death due to a boating accident at the popular Colorado lake. A spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife called it "another heartbreaking tragedy."

Deadly Year On Colorado's Recreational Waters

Across the state, it has been a deadly year on Colorado waters. The weekend incident makes it 38 water-related fatalities so far in 2022. Last year, there were 22 deaths on Colorado waters, and in 2020 the number was 34 water-related deaths.

See All 42 of Colorado's Beautiful State Parks There are 42 State Parks open to the public in Colorado with 1 in development. We also include the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area as an unofficial State Park. Scroll through the photos to learn more about each one of these popular destinations.