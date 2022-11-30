Colorado Deer Gets Rescued After Crashing Through Basement Window

A large mule deer buck was rescued after it crashed through the basement window of a Colorado Springs home.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife blamed the incident on the annual mating season when rival bucks are known to spar violently with each other - and in the process cause some erratic behavior. The bucks sharpen their antlers on trees and then chase wildly after does. CPW Officer Travis Sauder responded to the incident and said the deer may have seen his own reflection in the window.

CPW via Twitter CPW via Twitter loading...

Help Is On the Way

The startled deer, trapped in the basement was reasonably calm. It had to be completely confused about what had just happened. But, help was on the way from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW via Twitter CPW via Twitter loading...

Traumatic Experience For Colorado Deer

When Officer Sauder arrived, he darted the animal to sedate it but the deer tried to run away. The result was a vase of flowers crashing to the floor in pieces. At that point, the deer calmed down and the officer was able to treat the cuts suffered by the deer. With the help of CPW biologist, Ty Woodward, the deer was carried outside to be released.

CPW via Twitter CPW via Twitter loading...

Get our free mobile app

Get our free mobile app

Completing The Rescue

Once outside, Officer Sauder massaged the deer's chest to help reverse the effects of the tranquilizer. Eventually, the deer slowly got up and limped away and the wildlife rescue was successfully completed. You can see the video below of Officer Sauder in action.

CPW CPW loading...