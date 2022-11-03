The Surprising #1 Reason For Serious Vehicle Crashes In Colorado

Based on three years of crash data, we now know the number one cause of motor vehicle accidents in Colorado.

What Kind of Driver Are You?

Think about your own driving for a moment. What kind of driver are you? Do you tend to hug the center line? Do you go to the other extreme and drive on the very outside edge of the lane? According to the Colorado State Patrol, both scenarios present unsafe driving situations for Colorado motorists.

Lane Violations Are the Leading Factor In Vehicle Crashes

The CSP investigated more than 1500 injury and fatal crashes from 2019-2021 and discovered that lane violations are the leading factor in vehicle crashes in Colorado. The report indicates that lane violations are the first or second factor in deadly crashes across all age groups.

Switching lanes in an unsafe manner is a big problem. Contributing to the problem, according to CSP, is motorists driving too close to the center line and crossing over, or driving too close to the exterior lane line and crossing over.

Bad Driving Habits Can Cause Accidents

On a busy highway when traffic volume is high, the margin for error is small -even when people are driving carefully. Col. Mathew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol says "Sometimes it is a bad habit like preferring to hug the center line as we drive or other times it is because we are driving recklessly making poor passes or cutting over a lane without seeing another vehicle."

The state patrol is reminding drivers there should be room on both sides of their vehicle when driving down the highway. They also suggest it's not a good idea to rely solely on the new technology of collision warning sensors. Checking blindspots with your own eyes is the best defense against a bad collision on the highway.

