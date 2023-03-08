Here’s Why You Can’t Buy A New Car In Colorado On Sundays

There are plenty of things to do on a Sunday afternoon in Colorado but buying a new car is not one of them.

Colorado Is One of 13 States To Ban Sunday Car Sales

Across the country, Sunday is no different than any other day of the week when it comes to buying and selling new cars. However, Colorado is one of 13 states that don't allow dealerships to be open on Sundays.

Here's What the Law Says

In Colorado, the law goes back to 1955 when Colorado auto dealers were prohibited from being open on Sundays. The law states:

No person, firm, or corporation, whether owner, proprietor, agent, or employee, shall keep open, operate, or assist in keeping open or operating any place or premises or residences, whether open or closed, for the purpose of selling, bartering, or exchanging or offering for sale, barter, or exchange any motor vehicle, whether new, used, or secondhand, on the first day of the week commonly called Sunday.

The law was enacted to give car dealer employers a chance to be at home with their families and in the words of the Colorado Supreme Court to "save those employees - if not the whole of society - from the rising tide of divorce and juvenile delinquency." It would seem the law has failed to prevent widespread occurrences of those pitfalls.

Sunday Laws In America Are Nothing New

Sunday laws have been around since colonial times in the 1600s when Sunday activities were restricted because people were expected to attend church services. Gradually through the years, more business started to happen on Sundays including mail, newspapers, barbers, and train service, much to the chagrin of the clergy.

Barbering On Sunday Used To Be Illegal

Interestingly, it was in the late 1800s, according to Colorado Springs Criminal Defense, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Minnesota statute that prohibited barbershops from being open on Sundays to ensure barbers were getting a day of rest. Jason Luber of Denver 7, did some research and discovered a Colorado statute in 1908 that made barbering a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to a $50 fine.

Colorado's Blue Law Will Change Some Day

Of course, today, the fact that car dealerships are closed on Sundays has nothing to do with religious beliefs. Lots of businesses are closed on Sundays - and there's probably more that should be so that employees can enjoy some weekend time off and go to church if they want to.

Colorado's blue law is likely to change one day, but, for now, we'll just have to try and find time to buy a new car on one of the other six available days.

