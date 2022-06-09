Manners Grand Junction Thinks People Lack These Days

While some members of the younger generation still have what would be traditionally considered to be good manners, many from older generations would say that overall, manners are lacking in today's youth.

Good manners can differ between generations, regions, and most notably, upbringings. For example, a person raised in the southern United States or even more rural areas might be more likely to use terms like "ma'am" and "sir" when addressing strangers. On the other side of the spectrum, if a member of the younger generation was never taught manners by his or her parents, it's more likely that he or she will naturally exhibit poorer manners than someone with opposite-styled adolescence.

Curious, I posted a question on Facebook asking you what manners you notice are lacking these days and got a wide variety of responses.

Grand Junction Lists Manners That Are Lacking These Days

The majority of the responses to my question were, simply, "all of them," meaning that all manners are lacking in today's youth. However, some were more specific.

Terms such as common courtesy, compassion, empathy, kindness, respect, accountability, and understanding were listed as manners that today's youth are lacking in.

In addition, some responses were more specific. For example, one response addressed the lack of people respecting their elders, opening doors for people, thanking veterans for their service, or even simple things like saying "excuse me," "please" and "thank you."

It was also mentioned that today's youth "think they know everything," that they don't "mind their own business," and "don't pay attention."

Here are the manners that you say are lacking these days:

