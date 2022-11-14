Who Has the Nicest Staff in Montrose Colorado?

Nobody likes to go to a business and have to deal with rude staff. I get it: we would all rather be doing literally anything other than working. But it's the antithesis of good business when most of your patrons leave with nothing more impactful than a story of a bad clerk. Those are the stories that last the longest, and ring the loudest.

Here in Montrose, Colorado, I'm happy to report that we have an overabundance of really great people! Many of those people even work in our town! I know, crazy, right?

Since there's a lot of love going around for good staff on the Western Slope right now, we decided to ask the community which businesses had the nicest staff in town. It didn't take long for you to get back to us with some great folks, proving once again that Montrose loves to promote the good we see in town!

Just to give everybody else a little hope for the continued existence of good in people, we've collected some of our favorite comments to present to you here. 'Tis the season, after all, so let's find some joy for the holidays in tales of people being nice.

I mean, we just had a fairly cut-throat election this week. I'm pretty sure we could all use a little positivity by now. Maybe it's just me. Time will tell.

As always, make sure you download our app and follow us on Facebook to be part of the conversation!

Get our free mobile app

Montrose Businesses with the Nicest Staff Montrose weighs in on the nicest staff in town:

Montrose Love What the community loves about Montrose, CO!

Montrose Hate Here are the things people HATE about Montrose, CO