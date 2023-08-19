Thousands of new residents are here in Fort Collins. If that is you - congratulations! Welcome to Northern Colorado. We are glad you are here and hope you have the best experience possible.

I know from experience that you are most likely very overwhelmed. The first few weeks away at college are. You are worried about your classes, making friends, and overall having the best time while doing well in school.

There Is One Thing You Shouldn't Worry About

Ensuring that you have the essentials for your dorm is critical. As a college student, you have a lot on your mind. Your dorm room shouldn't be one of them.

Here are three things every new college student needs for their dorm room.

3 - A Mini Fridge

mini fridge Canva loading...

Not all college dorm rooms come with a mini fridge. This was a massive surprise for me. When I was in college, we had a common area that the entire dorm shared.

I was sick and tired of having my hot pockets stolen, so I bought a mini fridge.

WHERE TO BUY: Conn's has a lot of budget-friendly options. Plus, you can always sign up for a financing option if you don't have the funds. You only pay interest if you miss a payment. It's a great way to build your credit.

2 - Extra Sheets and Comforters

college dorm room bed Canva loading...

You don't want to be gross. You might be rolling your eyes, but getting extra sheets, pillowcases, and comforters is a lifesaver. Finding a Twin XL bedsheet can be difficult.

WHERE TO BUY: Finding a twin XL bedsheet can be difficult. I would shop online for this, or you can walk to the Old Town Target.

1 - Flip Flops/Slides

flip flops Canva loading...

Hooray for communal showers! Communal showers are a part of life in college. It sucks.

Make sure to pick up some flip-flops for the showers to avoid getting athlete's foot and/or nail fungus.

You can thank me later.

WHERE TO BUY: Go treat yourself to a nice pair and make a trip to SCHEELS.

