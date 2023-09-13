One NBA team will be hosting its annual training camp in Northern Colorado. It would be fair to assume that the Denver Nuggets would train in Northern Colorado, considering Ball Arena is just an hour away.

However, the Nuggets will train at their own facilities, and one East Coast team will host their training camp in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Philadelphia 76ers Are Coming to Fort Collins

Sports Illustrated reports that the 76ers, with star players such as Joel Embiid, Patrick Beverly, and James Harden, will be at training camp at Moby Arena at Colorado State University.

NBA superstar James Harden will likely miss the camp due to his trade request from the team.

When Fort Collins Will Host the 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers training camp will begin at Moby Arena on Oct 3. The training camp will run through Oct 6.

Sports Experts Are Predicting Why the Team Is Coming to Northern Colorado

NBC's Noah Levick believes that the team's new head coach, Nick Nurse, chose Colorado because of the elevation.

Levick says that the elevation will create a difficult environment for the players. This difficult environment, which is hilarious to Northern Coloradans, will help the former 76ers prepare for the upcoming season.

It Is Not Extremely Uncommon For Teams to Travel To Camp

Many sports teams travel for their preseason camp. This isn't uncommon. I believe the reason is that the players can limit distractions to prepare the best they can for the new season.

It wouldn't surprise me if the Nuggets came to Fort Collins, but the reasoning behind the 76ers coming to Northern Colorado is interesting. Will training in Northern Colorado benefit the 76ers? It will undoubtedly be interesting to see.

