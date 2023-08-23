3 Things You Need To Know For Colorado State’s Football Season

Colorado State University's football season is kicking off on Sept. 2. The Rams will be facing the Cougars of Washington State University.

Here are three things you need to know about the 2023 season.

The Rams Record Expected to Improve in 2023

The Rams had a 3-9 record last year, which was incredibly disappointing. It was Jay Norvell's first season as head coach. Are the Colorado State Rams going to be any better this season?

According to experts, they predict that the Rams will be much better this season. Colorado State is expected to be the most improved team in college football this season.

Now that coach Norvell has a season under his belt, expect a major improvement in the Rams this year.

Colorado State University Football Regular Season Schedule

According to Colorado State University:

- HOME: September 2nd, 2023 - Washington State University

The game will air on CBS Sports

- AWAY: September 16th, 2023 - Colorado

The game will air on ESPN

- AWAY: September 23rd, 2023 - Middle Tennessee

The game will air on ESPN Networks

- HOME: September 30th, 2023 - Utah Tech

Ag Day

- AWAY: October 7th, 2023 -- Utah State

- HOME: October 14th, 2023 Boise State

The game will air on Fox Sports

- AWAY: October 21st, 2023 - UNLV

- HOME: October 28th, 2023 - Air Force

The game will air on CBS Sports

- AWAY: November 3rd, 2023 - Wyoming

The game will air on CBS Sports

- HOME: November 11th, 2023 - San Diego State

The game will air on CBS Sports

- HOME: November 18th, 2023 - Nevada

- AWAY: November 25th, 2023 - Hawaii

You Can Listen To All Colorado State University Football Games on K99

K99 is the exclusive radio home of Rams football. Catch any Colorado State game on the air or on the K99 app.

