Weird: Just One Single Colorado College On Top 100 List

Higher education is a big priority for many Coloradans. US News ranked Colorado as the second most educated state in the nation. There is one question: Are colleges in Colorado superior to colleges across the country? The answer might surprise you.

Only one college in Colorado made Forbes' annual list of America's Top Colleges 2023. It is true that Coloradans are well-educated, but we do not rely on well-known schools such as Harvard, Yale, and Princeton University.

Colorado's Top Ranking School Revealed

Colorado School of Mines

Colorado School of Mines is the top dog when it comes to higher education. Colorado School of Mines ranked at #82. Here is what Forbes said.

Home to more than 6,500 students, Mines’ STEM-focused curriculum only offers majors in engineering, mathematics, and sciences. Staying true to its mining roots, the university also offers programs in Mining Engineering and Space Mining. Driven by research and innovation...

Colorado School of Mines is a public university in Golden, Colorado. The prestigious university is focused on science and engineering. Believe it or not, tuition is fairly inexpensive compared to most universities. In-state tuition is just shy of $20,000 annually and CSM has a 57% acceptance rate.

Colorado School of Mines is the only Colorado university on the top 100 list.

Other Colorado Schools Mentioned on the Ranking



#132 - University of Colorado, Boulder

#153 - Colorado College

#198 - Colorado State University, Fort Collins

#340 - University of Colorado, Denver

Some Thoughts

I am surprised to see Colorado colleges ranked as low as they are. You would assume that since Coloradans are the most educated, Colorado colleges would rank higher than this.

