At some point in the early 1990s you most likely thought about or actually did headbang a bit to the song "Enter Sandman" by Metallica. Even if you don't think of yourself as a hard rock fan, for most of us that song pulled us in a bit.

Fast forward 30 years or so and that same hard rock band has been doing something really cool for college students.

Metallica has a nonprofit called All Within My Hands that was formed in 2017. Since then, they have helped thousands of college students training to enter the American workforce.

All Within My Hands recently donated $100,000 to help Front Range Community College students pay for their schooling, specifically students in the Center for Integrated Manufacturing program.

“These funds will help our students pay for — and succeed in — several of FRCC’s critical career-technical education programs,” FRCC president Colleen Simpson said in a prepared statement. “With this support from All Within My Hands, we’ll be able to give our Metallica Scholars the support they need to get into the Colorado workforce in high-paying, high-tech jobs.”

The Foundation says it "aims to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band for years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends."

If only all the successful bands, actors, and athletes of the world gave back like this, right? The bragging rights must be pretty fun too. Can you imagine telling people that Metallica paid for you to go to college and get a high-paying job? Sounds like a lie, but it's not.

