Check Out Entire Neighborhood Eerily Abandoned in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

You hear about abandoned buildings or abandoned homes, even abandoned businesses all the time, but it's seldom you come across an entire neighborhood that has been abandoned.

An Abandoned Neighborhood

A self-described urban explorer based in Colorado found an entire neighborhood in Colorado Springs that has essentially been abandoned. Every home in the neighborhood is uninhabited, every business is closed, most of the buildings are boarded up and secured, and junk is everywhere.

Theory Behind the Desolation

The urban explorer that walked around checking out the abandoned homes and buildings in this neighborhood hinted that one possibility for the widespread desolation is that someone with deep pockets bought the land and everything on it in order to tear it all down and rebuild.

Strange Things Were Found

Some of the things found in this abandoned neighborhood were what appears to be a former pizza place, graffiti in the form of poems written in pretty handwriting, scary and somewhat questionable-looking 'storage rooms,' and a world of junk, big and small, just left behind.

Take a virtual tour of a Colorado neighborhood that has been completely abandoned:

An entire neighborhood in Colorado is full of homes and buildings that are completely abandoned.

