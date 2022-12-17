Modern Comfort Awaits in this Nearly-New Montrose Colorado Home

Another day, another great-looking home for sale in Montrose, Colorado. You know I'm always on the lookout for space when I post these listings, and this home on Grand Mesa Dr. has that, for sure, but what sets this home apart is the feeling of warmth you get, just from looking at it.

It also doesn't hurt that the doors on that massive-looking garage resemble a fortress barricade, letting one feel like the master of their domain, in a more literal sense than that phrase is usually used. Add in the extraordinary Montrose scenery out in Cobble Creek, and this one is definitely a winner, provided you can afford it.

If you can afford this luxurious home, you won't have too much maintenance to deal with, as it's almost brand-new. Hardwood flooring throughout should also help in keeping things clean, which seems appropriate. There's something about this house that makes you feel like leaving a single speck of dirt around would be somehow disrespectful to the house. It really is that nice.

Honestly, keeping the home clean shouldn't be a problem, because you're likely to spend all of your time on the patio, taking in the scenery. A professional landscaping service will keep everything looking good for you, so you can kick back and relax. This truly is the definition of modern comfort.

Whether you're truly looking to make a purchase, or you're just taking a look and daring to dream, take a look at this home. After all, there's nothing wrong with a little bit of daydreaming, here and there. When you're done, you can take a look at the listing at Realtor.com

4016 Grand Mesa Dr, Montrose, CO 81403 Modern comfort awaits:

Brand New Ranch Style in Montrose, Colorado. Just completed. Check it out!