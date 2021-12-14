11 Popular Myths About Colorado That Just Aren’t True
Living in Colorado is definitely a learning experience for those who aren't native to the area, but there's probably some misinformation you've heard about the state.
Moving to the Centennial State
When I decided to leave my home and everything I've ever known in Texas to move to Grand Junction, there were A LOT of questions thrown my way.
I mean, I get it, Colorado and Texas are vastly different.
The most obvious differences include the weather, politics, and of course, the culture.
However, despite these differences, I knew that making the move was the right choice for me, my career, and my future.
Colorado Love
And guess what? Everything is going absolutely amazing so far. Honestly, I don't know if I'll ever get over the beautiful views or the crisp clean air. Humidity is no joke in Texas, and I don't miss it one bit!
There are a few things that definitely need to be cleared up about the state, and I've got a handy list that'll do just the trick.