Growing up in Southern Utah I spent a lot of time in Zion National Park. I'm definitely not a pro hiker! And now that I have kids, I have pretty much stuck with hikes I can do easily with children. Here are a few of my favorite family friendly hikes in Zion National Park:

Bridge on Zion Overlook Trail (canva)

My absolute favorite hike in Zion is the Canyon Overlook Trail. I have done this hike dozens of times and at all times of the day. It’s roughly a 1 mile round trip. Some parts are steep and children will need supervision but it is a relatively easy hike.

The view at the end of the 1-mile Zion Overlook Trail is breathtaking.

The view is gorgeous. In fact Mikey and I have had a few make out sessions there!

Lower Emerald pools are great, but I prefer to continue hiking to the Upper Emerald Pools.

Lower Emerald Pools in Zion (Canva)

It’s a longer hike and may leave you with whining kids but once you arrive, they can swim and they will forget all about how bad their feet hurt.

Our Kids at Emerald Pools in Zion (Mikey Foley)

A hike for everyone is Weeping Rock. It’s not even a half a mile long. And once there, pictures are gorgeous and the water has temperatures lowered to cool you off.

Weeping Rock in Zion (Canva)

The Scenic and easy hike of Weeping Rock Trail in Zion (canva)

If you want to hike the full Narrows, that is one way to go. Or, take some kids on the Riverside Walk until you reach The Narrows.

Riverside Walk Trail is easy and fun until you get to The Narrows. (canva)

Then they can swim and play around for a few hours while you work on your tan. It does get super crowded at all times of the year, so keep an eye on your own kids.

Kids love to play on the rocks and water before it gets too intense in The Narrows (Canva)

But whatever you do in Zion National Park, make sure to stop at the Zion Lodge and end the day with some Ice Cream.

Our weird kids enjoying Ice Cream at Zion Lodge (Mikey Foley)

