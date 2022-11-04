Top 10 Most Googled Tourist Destinations By Coloradans

While more than 80 million people visit Colorado every year, the people who live here are curious about visiting places outside the state.

The folks at Betway have analyzed Google search data to reveal the most searched-for destinations in every state. The results are interesting.

Yellowstone National Park Is One of the Nation's Top Tourist Destinations

For 32 states, Yellowstone National Park is the most popular travel location in terms of Google searches, but not for Colorado. It's surprising to learn that the most Googled tourist destination in Colorado is its own Rocky Mountain National Park.

In 2021, there were over 1.3 million Colorado Google searches for Rocky Mountain National Park. Yellowstone was a distant second with just over 381,000 Google searches.

Coloradans Love Rocky Mountain National Park

There are plenty of reasons why Rocky Mountain National Park is so popular within the borders of Colorado. For starters, it's one of the most beautiful locations in the state. Aside from that is the fact that there are great opportunities there for hiking, camping, fishing, biking, and wildlife viewing.

Another factor could be the idea that RMNP is close to home. With the price of gas so high, many Colorado families are looking for ways to enjoy a good vacation without breaking the bank. Staying close to home is one way to do that.

Top 10 Most Popular Tourist Destinations For Coloradans Where do Colorado residents want to go for vacation? According to research by Betway, Coloradans really love Rocky Mountain National Park as evidenced by more than one million Google searches. But, sometimes you just want to get away. Here's a look at the top 10 most Google tourist destinations by Coloradans.