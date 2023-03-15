Most Expensive House On Market Right Now In Colorado Vs. California

Do you have $225,000,000 burning a hole in your pocket? No? How about $100,000,000? If you can scrounge up either amount, you may want to invest in these properties in Colorado and California.

If you had those kinds of bucks, which house would you choose? Take a quick tour of both extraordinary properties and make a side-by-side comparison. Here's a quick look at the most expensive house currently (March 14, 2023) on the market in the state of Colorado compared to the most expensive house on the market in California.

The Most Expensive Houses On The Market in Colorado and California

The two homes shown here are the most expensive in each state as of Tuesday, March 14, 2023. More accurately, these are the most expensive "single-family" homes on the market.

Given the asking price of $100,000,000, the monthly payment on this house would run you $645,041.

The Most Expensive House In Colorado

As of March 14, 2023, the most expensive house on the market in Colorado can be found in Aspen. Imagine that. It's one of only five "single-family" homes to be found on Aspen Mountain. If you love skiing, this home is for you. It's only a few hundred yards away from the Aspen Mountain Gondola. This is a true ski-in/ski-out property.

The Most Expensive House In California

As of March 14, 2023, the most expensive house on the market in California is located in Malibu. Imagine that, too. This house is quite literally right on the coast. The compound features a total of nine separate structures brilliantly connected through gardens and a courtyard overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The asking price of this home is $225,000,000. At that price, the monthly payment would set you back $1,445,685. The website ManageCasa projects the median home price for the state of California for 2023 will hit $758,600. Given that figure, the estimated monthly payment on this home in Malibu is almost double the overall price for a home in California.

Take a Quick Tour

The gallery below contains several photos and stats for the two properties featured here. While you may or may not be in the market for a new home, it's always fun to see what's out there.

