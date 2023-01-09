Homes on the Bridges are always beautiful, but this house on Painted Wall Lane is something particularly special. Absolutely everything about the place feels like it was specifically designed to make you feel like you're living in a cave, and I mean that in the best way possible.

Nowhere is that aesthetic more apparent than the shower in one of the five full bathrooms. You read that correctly: five full bathrooms. Whether you're like me, and you like the idea of living like a Lord of the Rings character, or you're boring and you don't, five bathrooms alone would likely be enough for most people to be interested, sight unseen.

This home definitely looks like it was carved from stone, but don't let that fool you into thinking you'll feel claustrophobic. There's plenty of space for you and your belongings. Vehicles as well, as the property sports a 3-car garage. Take a look through the kitchen, and you'll no doubt notice the up-to-date appliances, as well as the ample room in the said kitchen for whatever you're having for dinner. Five bedrooms should offer plenty of places for alone time if you need it.

As a strong proponent of the idea of a "man cave," this home feels like an extrapolated dream I had in my younger days. It doesn't hurt that it's at the Bridges, either. This home is a truly unique sight, and definitely worth the tour. Check out the listing at Realtor.com. You'll be glad you did.

