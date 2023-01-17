This Montrose Home is Why You Want to Live at Bear Creek

Living in Montrose, you've no doubt heard someone mention the Bear Creek subdivision. In my experience, it's always been mentioned in a fashion that indicated this was a very in-demand place to live. Taking a look at this listing on Realtor.com, it's not hard to see why that would be. This house on Cement Creek Ave looks like the mold from which every classic, suburban style was made.

The good news, as indicated by the fact that I found this home listed, is that if you've wanted to live at Bear Creek, you have your opportunity right now. For just under $500,000, you could be living in a visual representation of the good old American Dream.

It's a beautiful property, complete with three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. According to the listing, the house is practically brand new, having only one owner. It shows because that's the exact vibe I got while taking a look through the kitchen. It's almost as if nothing has even been used. There's no shortage of space, and everything just looks so modern. Honestly, this might be my personal dream house.

Take the tour in the gallery below. Even if you're not a fan of the suburban style of home, it's worth a look just to appreciate it. If you can look through this house and not immediately fall in love, then you're a better person than I am. Besides, it's always fun to look at somebody else's house, anyway. Let's just be honest about it.

Charming Bear Creek Home Looking through this house, you can see why people want to live at Bear Creek:

