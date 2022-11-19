Montrose Colorado Holiday Events

'Tis the season!

With the holiday season upon us, it's time to step back and take a little break. Time to slow down a little and appreciate the things that make you do what you do: family, friends, presents...

No matter what it is you look forward to about the holidays, the time to appreciate it is finally here. And after the way the last few years have gone, including this one, I think it's safe to say that we all really deserve a break! So, let's celebrate the holidays, and come together to honor the spirit of the season.

We've put together this list, with help from CityofMontrose.org, of holiday events coming to Montrose. So, warm up the hot chocolate, get those sweaters out of the closet, and make sure you've got your list for Santa! If you're looking to celebrate the season with your Montrose family, here is your handy guide!

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Friday, November 25th at 5:30pm

Who needs Black Friday when you can kick off the holiday season with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony? And don't miss Santa and the carriage ride to...

Santa's Cabin

Starts Friday, November 25th from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Santa's Cabin returns this holiday season, kicking things off on Black Friday after the Tree Lighting! The Cabin will be open from 4pm to 6pm on the following dates:

November 26th

December 3rd (Approx. 7:30pm to 9pm due to Parade of Lights)

December 10th

December 17th

December 23rd

Letters to Santa

November 25th - December 19th

If you've been good, make sure to let Santa know what you want this year! Leave your letter for Santa at Santa's Cabin. Don't forget the return address so Santa knows who to respond to!

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, November 26th

Speaking of the official kickoff of holiday shopping, if you want to support LOCAL business to kick off the season, don't forget about Small Business Saturday! The city will also stretch your money with Montrose Bucks at the Montrose Vistor Center starting at 10am.

The Parade of Lights

Saturday - December 3rd. Starts at 5:30pm.

We love a parade here in Montrose, so why wouldn't we kick off the month of December with a parade? The annual Parade of Lights will take over Main Street starting at 5:30pm, so you should probably plan some alternate travel routes that day! Make sure to get registered for the parade before December 1st if you want to show off your lights.

Valley Symphony Orchestra presents 'Christmas by Candlelight'

Saturday, December 3rd - 7:30pm & Sunday, December 4th - 3pm

The annual holiday concert from the Valley Symphony Orchestra, brining classical holiday favorites to Montrose for the season! Learn more about the Valley Symphony Orchestra at valleysymphony.net

Don't Forget to Give for the Holidays!

Make sure you pick an angel off of the Angel Tree so you can help a family in need! You can find the Angel Tree at Cobblecreek Clubhouse, Timberline Bank, and Community Banks of Colorado. Donations will be accepted through December 6th.

Megan Wilson Shelter Insurance is also helping spread the cheer this year with their annual Giving Tree Program! Register or make donations to the Giving Tree by calling (970) 615-7806 before December 7th.

Mrs. Claus For a Claus Montrose Colorado Making Kids Smile for the Holidays

