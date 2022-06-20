$205K Will Buy You One Bedroom and One Bath In Montrose Colorado

If your top dollar isn't all that high, and you don't need a ton of room, there is an option for you in Montrose.

A Small House Might Be All You Need

A small house in Montrose just hit the market and it's not a tiny house but it is small. It may be all you need - and it might be all you can afford.

This house was built in 1948, sits on a good-sized .29 acre lot, and it feels like you're out in the country. I love the idea of living in the country - but, yet, you're not. This is the perfect little place for somebody.

Are You Ready To Downsize?

Did I mention the house is small? It's one bedroom and one bath with 775 square feet of living space. You might have to downsize-but it does come with a sizable shed behind the house.

Benefits Of Living In A Small House

One of the benefits of living in a small home is not having to spend hours and hours doing house cleaning. That means you can spend more time doing the things you love to do in the great western Colorado outdoors. It also means the in-laws will have to get a hotel when they come for a visit.

This home is listed by Aaron Tobler with RE/MAX Alpine View via the Colorado Real Estate Network and zillow.com.

