Live Off-the-Grid in this Montrose Colorado Sustainable Earthship

Do you ever just want to get away from it all, without actually having to leave your house? Are you tired of the constant fight to protect your data, and your identity online? Do you really just want to be left alone on major holidays? Well, we may have found the Earthship for you!

What the What is an Earthship!?

According to Wikipedia, an Earthship is an architectural style designed to be "off-the-grid-ready". What that means is that these Earthships, developed by architect Michael Reynolds in the late 20th- or early 21st century, are fairly self-sustaining and can significantly reduce one's dependence on public utilities and such. Basically, if you don't want to be bothered, an Earthship may be your best bet to make that a reality!

Get Off-the-Grid in Montrose!

If living off-the-grid is what you want, an Earthship is going to get you there, and a listing on Realtor.com has exactly what you're looking for. Four bedrooms, three and a half baths, and over 4,000 square feet of space on about 54 acres for just under three million dollars! A high price to pay, but worth it if you really don't want those trick-or-treaters on your lawn.

Not only are you getting space and privacy, but you also get beautiful views, even for Colorado! It's a great-looking property at 364 and 344 Jumping Tree Trl, and we've got you covered with a virtual tour. Check out the gallery below to see what kind of life you could be living, if you only had an Earthship at your disposal.

Montrose Colorado Sustainable Earthship Tour the Earthship at 364 and 344 Jumping Tree Trl, Montrose, CO 81403!

