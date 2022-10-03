Awesome Museum Showcases Films Shot Around Moab, Utah

Not too far down the road from Grand Junction, Colorado, you'll find an awesome museum featuring memorabilia from several movies, television programs, music videos, and commercials, filmed in and around Moab, Utah.

If you're looking for an awesome road trip, hop in the car and make the drive to the Moab Museum of Film and Western Heritage. It's fun, open seven days a week, and free.

Great Movies Filmed In and Around Moab, Utah

Did you know some of your favorite movies were filmed in and around Moab, Utah? Let's drop some names, shall we? How about:

Thelma and Louise

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The Comancheros

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Con-Air

Breakdown

Geronimo: An American Legend

City Slickers II: The Search For Curly's Gold

Against a Crooked Sky

Ten Who Dared

Warlock

You'll notice not all of those listed above are Westerns. In addition, countless television shows, commercials, and music videos have been filmed in and around the area.

Items You'll Find at The Moab Museum of Film and Western Heritage

Some of the items on display include:

Geena Davis' crash-surviving dummy from Thelma and Louise (in remarkably good condition)

License plate from the 2001 Jaguar XK8 from Austin Powers: Goldmember

A musical instrument from a 1950 John Wayne movie filmed at the site of Red Cliffs Lodge

2 commemorative belt buckles from inductees to the Hollywood Stuntmen's Hall of Fame

Hand and footprints from a stuntman in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Star Wars, Hellraiser, Total Recall, and several James Bond films

Visit The Museum Outside of Moab

If you would like to visit the Moab Museum of Film and Western Heritage, make your way to Redcliffs Lodge, just 16 miles northeast of Moab. The museum is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free to the public.

How Long Has This Been Around?

According to their website, "In 2002, the Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission and Red Cliffs Ranch (formerly the White Ranch) established the Moab Museum of Film and Western Heritage in the same location where John Ford and other directors made nearly a dozen movies."

The Drive Alone Is Worth It

If you're looking for a fun and relaxing road trip, make the drive from Grand Junction to Red Cliffs Lodge via Cisco. Jump on I-70 in Grand Junction, and follow it to Exit 241, heading to Cisco. From there, take Highway 128 to Red Cliffs Lodge.

Please keep in mind there are no services between Mack/Loma and Red Cliffs. This route won't take you through Moab, so make sure you top off the tank and pack a few bottles of water.

Learn More About the Museum

Learn More About the Moab Museum of Film and Western Heritage with a new addition to my podcast at KEKBFM.com. I had a chance to speak with Elise Park, director of the museum. She offers fascinating information on the museum and its history, as well as exciting changes on the horizon. That on-demand content will be available at KEKBFM.com as of Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

