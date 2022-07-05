If you love BBQ, you should consider a visit to the Blue Pig the next time you're in Moab, Utah, and enjoy the biggest cheese sticks you've ever seen.

On a recent trip to Moab, my wife and I wanted to experience the flavor of one of the local restaurants in this popular tourist town. We didn't really have any expectations - we just wanted to try something unique and local, and we landed at the Blue Pig.

BBQ, Blues, and Huge Mozzarella Sticks

As you might surmise from the name, the Blue Pig is a BBQ and blues joint- but what caught my attention was the foot-long mozzarella sticks. I have experienced plenty of mozzarella sticks in my life, but never had I seen anything like this. These things were amazing.

Live Music At the Blue Pig Nightly

Our visit to the Blue Pig came at lunchtime. While downtown Moab was buzzing with cyclists and adventure seekers, we ventured down the road for about a mile where we found the Blue Pig, a little too far for walking distance for most folks. It wasn't very busy, and the atmosphere was quiet and comfortable. I later discovered the Blue Pig features live music every night - which is when the place really starts hopping because it's Moab's "only spot for live music 7 nights a week."

What's On the Blue Pig Menu?

The Blue Pig menu offers your typical BBQ selections of ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and cajun sausage. Plus, they offer a variety of sandwiches, sides, salads, and desserts like smoked pecan pie and Southern Comfort peach pie, and a full bar.

