Are you looking for something to watch? Have you run out of ideas? Well, we're here to make things easier by sharing our top movie picks from recent years. If you've missed seeing these titles in theaters, here's your chance to catch up and watch them now. All of them are highly praised by the audience, critics, and our team, so they must be worth it, right?

Hustle (2022)

Hustle is a sports drama released in 2022. It follows the story of Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler), a basketball scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, who's going through a rough patch in his career. His search for the next player to join the popular team leads him to Mallorca, Spain, where he meets Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) and there begins the long road to basketball stardom.

Movie Hustle Release Date 2022 Genre Basketball, Psychological Drama, Comedy, Drama, Sport Director Jeremiah Zagar Cast Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster IMDb Rating 7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating 93%

Interestingly enough, Juancho Hernangomez is a real-life basketball player who was last signed with the Toronto Raptors. He's also playing for the senior Spanish national team. Adam Sandler, on the other hand, has been a huge basketball fan throughout his life and has even played the game when he was in school. With 7.3/10 on IMDb and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is a must-watch.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

If you're not a fan of sports and the daily fantasy sports from betting.us are just a distant thought for you, then we have another suggestion. Everything Everywhere All At Once was written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The movie is a combination of several genres, including dark comedy, drama, sci-fi, and action, to name a few.

Movie Everything Everywhere All At Once Release Date 2022 Genre Epic Adventure, Dark Comedy, Martial Arts, Sci-Fi Epic, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi Director Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert Cast Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate IMDb Rating 7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating 93%

You get swept away in the hectic but very human and heart-warming story of Evelyn Quan Wang, a Chinese immigrant owning a laundromat business. While she is about to get audited by the IRS and facing a range of other mundane, everyday problems, she is also tasked with the job of saving the multiverse, which involves jumping between universes and battling. Sounds fun? Well, it is!

Marriage Story (2019)

Marriage Story is a harrowing drama about the many sides of a divorce, especially when there are children involved. You have Charlie Barber (a stage director) and Nicole Barber (an actor), who meet, fall in love, get married, and then, as sometimes happens, fall apart and decide to go their separate ways. Both parties hope for an amicable divorce, but as it turns out, nothing's ever that simple.

Movie Marriage Story Release Date 2017 Genre Drama, Romance Director Noah Baumbach Cast Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Azhy Robertson IMDb Rating 7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating 95%

Back in 2020, Marriage Story received six Academy Awards nominations, including one for best picture. And while the best picture award ultimately went to another excellent movie, Parasite, Laura Dern won best supporting actress for her portrayal of Nora Fanshaw, Nicole's fierce divorce lawyer. The movie was widely accepted by viewers and critics, and we were personally impressed by its raw honesty.

Get Out (2017)

Get Out is, without an ounce of doubt, one of the 10 best horror movies of the 21st century. The directorial debut by Jordan Peele, who is also the writer, is not your typical scary movie. It's also thought-provoking, confronting the audience with pressing social issues, including racism and the commodification of black people in the US.

Movie Get Out Release Date 2017 Genre Dark Comedy, Psychological Thriller, Psychological Horror, Supernatural Horror, Suspense Mystery, Horror, Mystery, Thriller Director Jordan Peele Cast Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener, Betty Gabriel, Marcus Henderson IMDb Rating 7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating 98%

With this movie, Jordan Peele won the 2018 Academy Award for best original screenplay. Subsequently, he wrote and directed two other horror films, including Us in 2019 and Nope in 2022. We enjoyed both of them but Get Out remains our personal favorite so far. We can't wait to see what's next from the promising writer and director.

Dune: Part One (2021)

Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel offers a visually stunning journey through a distant world. The cinematography, the soundtrack, the performances from actors, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård, and everything else about this epic scale masterpiece is breathtaking. Ah, if only there was a way to go back in time and watch it for the first time.

Movie Dune: Part One Release Date 2021 Genre Desert Adventure, Sci-Fi Epic, Space Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Zendaya IMDb Rating 8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating 83%

Unfortunately, we can't do that, but you can. The movie is available on Max Amazon Chanel and Max. You can stream it on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Google Play Movies. Dune: Part One has an impressive 8/10 rating on IMDb and 6 Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Killers of the Flower Moon is a 2023 historical crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese. The movie is based on the bestselling non-fiction book by David Grann. It explores a series of systematic murders of wealthy Native Americans for their oil-rich land in Oklahoma back in the 1920s. Known as the Osage murders, this is one of the FBI's first major investigations.

Movie Killers of the Flower Moon Release Date 2023 Genre Epic, Period Drama, True Crime, Tragedy, Wester Epic, Crime, Drama, History, Mystery, Romance Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000134/?ref_=tt_cl_t_2 , Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal IMDb Rating 7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating 93%

While the movie is not in our list of Leonardo DiCaprio's 10 best performances, the famous actor gives us an outstanding role. The same is also true for Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons. Killers of the Flower Moon has a rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb and a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's described as an unsettling masterpiece in a New York times review.

Honorable Mentions and Upcoming Movies

If you don't want to miss another good opportunity to catch a movie in theaters, we have a recommendation. This is the highly anticipated Gladiator II directed by Ridley Scot – one of the 11 great living filmmakers who have never won a best director Oscar.

Alien: Romulus, Napoleon, and Deadpool & Wolverine were also praised when they were first released earlier this year. From powerful dramas to mind-bending sci-fi, there's something for every preference. So, grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and dive into the world of cinema's recent or upcoming gems.

