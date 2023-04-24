25 Annoying Problems You Can Help Get Rid of In Mesa County

25 Annoying Problems You Can Help Get Rid of In Mesa County

Have you ever been frustrated by potholes when you're driving down the road?

Not only are potholes annoying, but they can also cause damage to your vehicle resulting in costly repairs. How many times have you complained about county roads? You're driving along and there's road damage or potholes and you're wondering "why doesn't the county fix the dang road?" Well, it's possible they simply aren't aware of the problem.

Introducing the Road Problem Reporter In Mesa County

Mesa County has now launched what it calls the Road Problem Reporter which will give residents an easy way to let the county know where there are problems whether it pertains to roads, bridges, drainage, weeds, snow, and various other issues. Just a couple of clicks on the online portal and help is on the way. It even gives you the option to submit a photo of the problem.

How Do You Know If the Road Is County, City, or State?

The Road Problem Reporter is only for roads that are maintained by the county. When you go to the portal,  you'll be able to determine if the road in question belongs to the county. If it's not a county road, you'll get information on how to report the problem to the correct jurisdiction.

25 Problems You Can Report In Mesa County and Get Results

When you see a problem in Mesa County, there's now an easy way to report the issue to authorities. It's possible they aren't aware of the problem. Scroll on for a quick look at the wide range of annoying problems you can report through the brand new Mesa County Road Problem Reporter.

