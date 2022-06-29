Here’s How Mesa County Voted In Colorado’s 2022 Primary Election

Here's a look at how Mesa County voted in Tuesday's Colorado Primary Election.

With just over 103,000 active voters on the Mesa County roster, 43% turned in a ballot in the 2022 primary election.

Tina Peters Falls Short

Perhaps the biggest story of the day was the race for Secretary of State, where Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was vying for the Republican nomination. Peters made national headlines when she was indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct.

In Tuesday's primary, Peters managed just 28% of the vote, while Pam Anderson won the Republican nomination with 43% of the vote. In Mesa County, the race was much tighter with Peters gathering 33% of the votes, while Anderson received nearly 37%.

Boebert Wins Easily

Another Colorado race that has received national attention was for U.S.House in District 3 where Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was being challenged by Don Coram. Boebert easily won the primary with over 65% of the vote. On the Democratic side, Adam Frisch appeared to be the winner with 43% of the vote, edging out Soledad Sandoval Tafoya with 41%, and Alex Walker with 16%.

Mesa County Races

In other races of interest to Mesa County, Rick Taggart received 53% of the vote to defeat Trish Weber for the Republican nomination for state representative in District 55. Interim sheriff Todd Rowell took over 65% of the vote to defeat challenger Bob Dalley, and in the Republican race for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Bobbie Gross defeated Julie Fisher.

Mesa County Primary Election Vote Totals