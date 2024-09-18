Are You Surprised? Colorado’s Mesa County Top for Speeding

I for one am not surprised by this. If you spend any time driving around Mesa County, you know it's like running a racetrack.

The Colorado State Patrol recently released a list of counties that receive the most speeding citations. Wouldn't you know it, Mesa County makes the top five of the list.

The top five counties are Eagle, Mesa, Weld, Jefferson, and El Paso, which is number 1. I've spent enough time in El Paso County to know that ranking firsthand.

If you feel the need for speed, and the need for a speeding ticket, I-70 is the number one road that had tickets issued for 20+ miles over the speed limit.

Apparently, Coloradans are always in a hurry to get somewhere.

All Roads in Mesa County are Considered a Go-Kart Track

Let's start with I-70. In most places, the speed limit is 75 mph. That is, only in the right lane. If you're in the right, you better have your driving shoes and gloves on, because it's hammer down, boys.

Even in De Beque Canyon, where the speed limit is 65, you better be ready to put your tires to work through the curves.

When you leave I-70, driving through Clifton and Grand Junction is not better. Most people believe speed limits are just a suggestion. Five miles an hour over and you might as well be sitting still. Yep, you just got passed by a VW van at max RPM.

You're not alone when it comes to speeding through Mesa County. That said, it's not the right thing to do.

Here's to you not getting caught.

