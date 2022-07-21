Enjoy Free Western Colorado Camping At Lost Trail Campground

If you're looking for an economical camping choice, check out western Colorado's Lost Trail Campground.

Nearby Fishing, Hiking, and ATV Trails

The Lost Trail Campground is somewhat isolated, but it's very near several hiking trails, creeks, and the upper end of Rio Grande Reservoir. If you have an ATV, you're close to great trails for some back-country adventures.

Nearby hiking trails include:

Lost Trail Creek Trail ( to Carson City Mining Area

West Lost Creek Trail (to Cataract Lake)

Heart Lake Trail (to Heart Lake)

Ute Creek Trail (to Weminuche Wilderness)

Four-wheel Drive Trails include:

Stony Pass

Beartown/Kite Lake

Fishing opportunities include:

Lost Trail Creek

Ute Creek

Rio Grande Reservoir

Here Are the Amenities You'll Get

With free camping, you don't get much in the line of luxuries and amenities. What you do get at each campsite in Lost Trail Campground is a parking spur, a picnic table, and a fire ring. One vault-type toilet is available for the campground. The campground can accommodate tents and small RVs.

What You Need to Know About Free Camping

There is no charge to camp at the Lost Trail Campground, but that comes with a few issues you'll need to navigate. For starters, reservations are not accepted at this campground so it's first-come, first-served. That means when you arrive, there may or not be a spot available considering the fact there are just seven campsites. You'll need to bring your own water, and plan to pack out all of your own trash.

