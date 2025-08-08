Over 75,000 Acres Burn in Unstoppable Colorado Wildfires
The Lee and Elk wildfires are burning just outside Meeker, Colorado, threatening homes, highways, and air quality across the region.
Both were sparked by lightning and remain 0% contained.
What You Need to Know about Colorado's Lee and Elk Wildfires
Combined, the Lee and Elk wildfires have consumed over 75,000 acres.
As of now, it's taken over 500 firefighters to battle the blazes. Here's a breakdown:
- Lee Fire: 60,976 acres, 0% contained
- Elk Fire: 14,236 acres, 0% contained
- Total Personnel on Scene: 528
- Cause: Lightning
- Resources Deployed: 11 aircraft, 46 engines, 21 hand crews, and 11 pieces of heavy equipment
Over the past 24 hours, strong winds and dry conditions caused significant fire activity. The Lee Fire expanded rapidly, spotting across to the Highway 64 corridor, forcing strategic firing operations to prevent the flames from jumping the highway.
Crews made headway on the Hogback area with direct line construction, even as the south edge of the fire advanced against the wind.
The Elk Fire also saw flare-ups on its northwest flank but with minimal spread.
Governor Jared Polis has declared a state disaster emergency and activated the Colorado National Guard. Two large Type 1 helicopters are now helping with suppression efforts.
Evacuations and Closures
- Pre-evacuation alerts are in place for parts of Meeker.
- Highway 13 and Highway 64 have closures in fire zones.
