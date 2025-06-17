Colorado’s US 6 Buried in Massive Landslide, Closed Indefinitely
A landslide that closed Colorado's Highway 6 shows why the road is ranked as one of the state's most dangerous to travel.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the slide has closed the road indefinitely.
When Did the Did the Landslide Happen?
What CDOT is calling a "mountain slide" happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, June 15. As you can see in the images below, the slide completely covered both lanes of US 6.
The agency warned travelers of any kind to steer clear of the area throughout the day, stating that the area still had active movement, making it extremely dangerous.
As of yesterday, CDOT stated that they'd begin to remove the slide from the roadway, then make sure the slide area was stable before reopening the highway for travel.
How Does This Closure Affect Colorado Travel?
While US 6 is closed for cleanup and safety issues, I-70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel will see some delays in both directions.
CDOT will be escorting trucks carrying hazardous materials through the I-70 Eisenhower Tunnels at the top of the hour.
During that time, traffic will be held for hazmat vehicles to drive through.
Normally, hazmat vehicles are not allowed through the tunnels due to safety concerns, but when Loveland Pass is closed, they are escorted through the tunnel.
Needless to say, if you're traveling I-70 through the mountains, you might want to plan a little extra time.
