Kool 107.9 and the Birth Place at Community Hospital have partnered together to host the ultimate gender reveal where one family will have the chance to reveal their baby's gender live on the airwaves while enjoying a gender reveal party at the studios!

Plus the winning applicant will also take home $500 and a gift basket full of baby gear! If this sounds like an opportunity that you want to seize, click here to get entered in to win!

The deadline to enter is October 31, 2022, and the baby's gender information must remain sealed in an envelope from the doctor's visit and be delivered to Townsquare Media (305 Kennedy Ave. Grand Junction, CO).

The Big Reveal Entrants Let's congratulate the following expecting parents in the Grand Valley of Colorado

