Do You Know These 10 Interesting Facts About Grand Junction?

You may think you know a lot about Grand Junction, but, there's always something new to learn.

You Should Never Stop Learning and Making Discoveries

Recently I was doing some reading up on Grand Junction, and I discovered there is so much about our great city that I didn't know - even after living here for 21 years.

Whether you want to talk about the people, the weather, or the history, there's always something new to discover just around the corner. I'll share some of those random but interesting facts in the gallery below.

Notable People From Grand Junction

There are a few notable people from Grand Junction like former Denver Broncos wide receiver Vance Johnson. But, do you know the story of Lt Colonel Michael R. Strobl, USMC (Ret)? He was born in Grand Junction in 1966. Strobl escorted home PFC Chance Phelps, a Marine who was killed in the Iraq War. Phelps actually lived in Clifton, Colorado during his senior year of high school.

Strobl wrote an essay from the diary of his experience and feelings during that journey of bringing this marine home. That essay was the basis for the 2009 movie Taking Chance, starring Kevin Bacon who portrayed Strobl in the HBO film. Now that I've learned about the story, I want to see the movie.

