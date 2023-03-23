This may come as a shock to some, but there is a right way and a wrong way to use turn signals in Colorado.

All Colorado Cars Are Equipped With Turn Signals

For most Colorado drivers this isn't breaking news, but all Colorado vehicles that are legally operating on our state's streets, roads, and highways are equipped with functioning turn signals. Unfortunately, not all Colorado drivers have located this handy little safety device in their cars. A quick and painless consult of the car's owner's manual will reveal the precise location of this often-ignored feature.

The Wrong Way To Signal In Colorado

Of course, failing to signal at all is one of the most common and egregious infractions committed by irresponsible Colorado motorists. Do they forget? Does the blinker not work? Are they too lazy to flip the lever?

The other common blunder is the motorist who begins to turn or change lanes and then politely hits the turn signal as an afterthought and you're like "thanks for nothing, buddy!"

The Right Way To Use Turn Signals In Colorado

On a city street, the Colorado handbook says you should signal continuously for 100 feet before you make a turn or a lane change. On a four-lane highway when the posted speed limit is 40 mph or greater, the length of the signal should be 200 feet. A good rule of thumb is to signal for at least three seconds before making the turn or lane change. You are also supposed to use your turn signal when pulling out into traffic from a parked position.

What If My Turn Signal Doesn't Work?

If your turn signal doesn't work, get it fixed. It's not rocket science. Usually, it's just a bulb or fuse that needs to be replaced. But, if you haven't had a chance to do this simple fix, you need to use the proper hand signals when making a turn. You should end the hand signal before starting the turn so that you can safely turn with both hands on the wheel. Trying to turn the steering wheel with your knees is likely to result in a call to your insurance company.

Failure To Signal In Colorado Is A Traffic Violation

If you fail to utilize a turn signal preceding a turn or lane change you are in violation of Colorado traffic laws. The fine could range anywhere from $15 to $100 and 2 points off your license. It's not a huge consequence - like having your taco-eating privileges revoked, but, it is a violation. It's more like a slap on the wrist that will hardly be felt.

The greatest reward for properly using a turn signal is your safety and the safety of other drivers. It also helps to ensure you don't draw the ire and a raised middle finger from the motorist who was the annoyed recipient of your failure to properly signal.

