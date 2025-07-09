You know you've seen a person or two thumbing a ride in Colorado. Have you ever wondered if it's legal or not?

Firstly, if you listened to your parents, they probably always told you to never, ever, ever pick up a hitchhiker.

If you're a fan of horror movies, you know where these types of encounters end. Messy, very messy.

People often say that not knowing the law isn’t a valid excuse for breaking it, so we’re checking out whether hitchhiking is allowed in Colorado.

Get our free mobile app

Hitchhikers, Hitchhikers Everywhere in Colorado

If you're traveling through Colorado's ski towns, you'll often see a skier or snowboarder looking for a lift to the resort, or even somewhere nearer the backcountry.

All throughout the state, it isn't uncommon to see people on the side of the road with a thumb out looking for a passerby to stop and give them a ride.

So, what does the law actually say?

Colorado Laws on Hitchhiking

Colorado Hitchhiking shironosov, Getty Images loading...

In order to understand the laws on hitchhiking in Colorado, we turned to the Colorado Revised Statutes Title 42-4-805, which discusses pedestrians walking or traveling in a wheelchair on highways.

The statute states:

No person shall stand in a roadway for the purpose of soliciting a ride from the driver of any private vehicle. For the purposes of this subsection (2), roadway means that portion of the road normally used by moving motor vehicle traffic.

Obviously, if you're standing in the middle of the road, you're apt to get run over, not picked up for a ride. Luckily, most hitchhikers are well-versed in this and stay a safe distance away from the roadway.

If you wanna stay safe from that, you can bend the law by following this:

No person shall solicit a ride on any highway included in the interstate system, as defined in section 43-2-101 (2), C.R.S., except at an entrance to or exit from such highway or at places specifically designated by the department of transportation; or, in an emergency affecting a vehicle or its operation, a driver or passenger of a disabled vehicle may solicit a ride on any highway.

Read More: Is It Legal to Record Phone Calls in Colorado?

Some Colorado Towns Have Their Own Rules

The Greeley Police Department has its own thoughts about hitchhiking, and they'll tell you that picking up hitchhikers in Colorado is completely illegal.

However, C.R.S. states:

Pedestrians shall only be picked up where there is adequate road space for vehicles to pull off and not endanger and impede the flow of traffic.

It's important to note that cities and towns across Colorado create their own ordinances. Before you go around with your thumb in the air, review the laws for the specific location to ensure you're legit.

12 Ways Coloradans Accidentally Break the Law Without Knowing It Have you ever discovered you were breaking a law in Colorado that you didn't even know about? You're not alone. We're looking at 12 common mistakes Coloradans make that can result in a costly fine if you are not paying attention. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

10 Ridiculous + Unbelievable Laws in Colorado Involving Animals You’ve likely heard about many weird and/or stupid laws in Colorado, but these 10 laws involving animals are among the most ridiculous. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde