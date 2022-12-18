Rock Historic Downtown Montrose in This Classic Colorado Home

If you're like me, you don't like to travel very far. For me, if you start talking about me going anywhere beyond three feet from my couch, you'd better be prepared to talk compensation. Between traffic and the random Colorado weather, travel can be a bit too much at times. Luckily, that won't be a problem for you with this classic home.

Located on 1st Street in Historic Downtown Montrose, this 4-bedroom puts you right in the heart of the action in Montrose, Colorado. With over 2,600 square feet, you won't feel boxed in like a New York City apartment. Don't even get me started on the windows. You'll have a lot of them.

Recently renovated, this home boasts two floors and a wide living area on the ground floor. You'll also find a fairly sizable back porch, and the whole property is fenced-in for your privacy. Love cooking? The kitchen is custom, and sports a gas stove, new stainless steel appliances, and a farmhouse sink, just to name a few of the amenities.

Did I mention it's in Historic Downtown Montrose? This puts you within walking distance of some of the best shopping you'll find on the Western Slope, and you don't even have to wear comfortable shoes. Plus, there's a wine cellar for those days you'd rather have a good time at home. This home definitely has its quirks, but with that prime placement and a less than $550,000 price tag, this one looks like a winner!

