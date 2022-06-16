A home for sale in Delta, Colorado is not only adorable but is over 100 years old, was once a beauty parlor, and has a unique mix of vintage and modern styles today.

Location of Delta Colorado Home For Sale

The home is located at 164 Meeker Street, Delta, Colorado 81416 in the heart of the town:

While the home is located in a residential neighborhood and is now considered a residential property, it was a commercial building for a good number of years.

Details About Delta Colorado Home For Sale

The home is rather small, but not necessarily as small as you would assume while driving past at a total of 255 square feet. It features three bedrooms, and three bathrooms, and sits on a 0.34-acre lot. In addition, the home was built in 1907 making it roughly 115 years old. The current asking price on the home is $599,000.

History of Delta Colorado Home For Sale

Interestingly, as mentioned above, the home was not always a residential property, but a commercial property for several years as well. When touring the ground floor, you'll notice an 'exit' sign that serves as a clue, but there are far more clues that are revealed the more you explore.

One very interesting thing about the home is the fact that it still has a large room that was once used as a beauty salon. In fact, the beauty parlor chairs are still sitting in front of the TV.

In addition, there is a beautiful old metal ceiling in this part of the home, and impressive woodwork is featured throughout as well.

Take a Virtual Tour of an Adorable Vintage Delta Colorado Home

Historic Delta Home and Salon Takes You on a Trip Through Time A home for sale in Delta, Colorado is over 100 years old, was once a salon, and is a unique mix of vintage and modern today.

