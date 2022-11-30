The Highest Priced Home In Utah For Sale Right Now

Here at Today's Hit Music B92.1 , we’re always on the lookout for the BIGGEST and MOST INTERESTING things in Utah.

When it comes to the BIGGEST thing, that's obviously your mom.

But when it comes to the most INTERESTING things, the nosiest parts of our natures want to see how our wealthiest neighbors live.

Sure, we often complain about home prices in St. George and how unattainable they are to average Joes like you and me. But in St. George, expensive houses usually top out at around 10 to 15 Million dollars.

A quick search on Zillow reveals that the most expensive home/property for sale right now in the state of Utah is this sprawling 17,493 ft.², seven bed, 10 bath home in Springville Utah for the low low price of just $48,000,000.

According to it's Zillow listing, The property is located at 533 N Left Fork Hobble Creek Rd, Springville, UT 84663 and sits on 3,387 acres of wilderness. That's over 4 1/2 miles of land for you to do whatever it is that people do with lots of land.

Now you may be thinking to yourself, "$48,000,000 is a lot of money. There's no way I can afford that!

But what if it’s broken down into a 30 year mortgage? Well Zillow did the math and came up with the following estimate.

See? It’s only $275,765 a month! And for even more savings, you could possibly rent the property for an estimated $11,315 a month. Pocket change! So what are you complaining about?!

Let’s take a look inside the most expensive home in Utah for sale right now.

The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Utah Right Now This $48M home in Springville Utah is the most expensive listing in the state right now. And yes. It's absolutely gorgeous.

