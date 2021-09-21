HBO Special Filming at Grand Junction Colorado Bus Station

If you drive down 5th Street in Grand Junction, you'll see a major production in the works at the old Greyhound Bus Station. What's going on?

If you drive past 230 S. 5th Street, you'll see staging, lights, and sound equipment set up at the bus station. Tonight, an HBO production will be hitting downtown GJ.

Get our free mobile app

Get Ready to Drag, Grand Junction

Coming up tonight and tonight only, the "We're Here" Drag Show is coming to Grand Junction. Does that mean that souped-up cars are going to be tearing down the streets of GJ? Not at all. In this case, drag refers to men in women's clothing, tearing up the runway at the ol' bus station.

One Night Only

Tonight only, Tuesday, September 21, the Free Drag Show starring Bob The Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara & Shangela: A live taping of HBO's We're Here, will take place at the old Greyhound bus station.

Would You Like to Attend This Grand Junction Event?

According to their website, "First come, first serve." Entry is not guaranteed due to limited capacity.

Would You Like to be On T.V.?

This event is being taped for television. That could be you, bigger than life and in living color, on an episode of HBO's We're Here. With that in mind, fire up your most extravagant outfit, do your hair up nice, check for eye boogers, and be ready for your closeup.

Tonight's Rundown

We're still living in the age of COVID, so with that in mind, COVID Compliance check-in will commence at 6 p.m. Doors, even though there aren't any, will open at 7 p.m. The show will commence at 8 p.m.

Grand Junction Sure Has Changed

Back in the 1980s, we thought it was a big deal when Robert Pine, the guy who played the Captain on the TV show "C.H.i.P.'s," would come to Grand Junction to go skiing. Fast forward to 2021, and we have drag queens coming to town to tape an HBO show at our old bus station. See you tonight.

You Could Make Your Way to Grand Junction's Celebrity List if You Compete in the HBO Show Filming Roll out the red carpet if you run into Speedo Man, Tater, or the Dragon Lady at Zen Garden. We asked our audience to point out some of the most well-known local celebrities in Grand Junction. Here are your Top 25 answers (with some repeats).

A To Z: Famous People That Lived in Colorado Colorado has been home to many famous people. From actors to politicians, and athletes to snowstorms. These are the famous beings who are from Colorado, from "A" to "Z".