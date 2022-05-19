One of Colorado's most popular hiking trails will soon be open to hikers.

It's been nearly a year since the Hanging Lake Trail was closed following mudslides in the Grizzy Creek Fire burn scar area. The trail was literally unusable after sustaining extreme damage from mudslides last July. Crews have been doing temporary repairs in an effort to get the popular trail open for the summer. If you saw images of the damage to the trail you might be surprised by the fact the trail will be ready for hikers this summer.

Hanging Lake Trail Opens June 25

The Hanging Lake Trail will open on June 25 on a very limited basis. Only 615 reservations will be available each day - which means hikers need to plan ahead. Reservations will go on sale Monday at 10:00 a/m. at visitglenwood.com/hanginglake. The fee to do the 1.2 mile-hike is $12 per person.

No Shuttle Service This Summer For Hanging Lake Trail

One thing to keep in mind is that there will not be a shuttle this year. That means hikers will have to park in the Hanging Lake rest area, which could be challenging in itself considering the popularity of the trail. However, timed reservations for the hike have been required since 2019 during the busy season, which in theory, should help with the problem of parking lot congestion.

Plans Underway For Hanging Lake Trail Redesign

While the Hanging Lake Trail has been adequately repaired to facilitate its reopening to hikers, the repairs are only temporary. Plans are underway for a longer-term sustainable trail that hopefully will provide a fabulous hiking experience for years to come, while protecting the fragile ecosystem.

The Wait Is Over

If you have been chomping at the bit to get on the Hanging Lake Trail, your time has almost come. Pick your day and get your reservation in next week - and make sure your camera batteries are charged up.

