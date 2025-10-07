There’s something about Halloween in Western Colorado that just hits differently. Leaves turn from green to gold, and neighborhoods start glowing with pumpkins, porch lights, and the kind of decorations that make kids squeal with excitement.

Across the Grand Valley, folks are gearing up for one of the most festive stretches of the year, and that means it’s time to plan your trick-or-treating events.

How You Can Enjoy Halloween with Your Kids in Western Colorado

From classic downtown strolls to jam-packed parking lots lined with decorated trunks, the communities of Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, Delta, and Montrose know how to do Halloween right.

Local churches, businesses, and neighborhood groups go all out, creating safe, family-friendly spaces where kids can dress up, show off their costumes, and load up on candy.

This year’s calendar is packed with trunk-or-treats, downtown trick-or-treat events, and fall festivals happening all across the Western Slope. Some happen the weekend before Halloween, while others land right on the 31st.

This means that if you plan it right, you can make the rounds to more than one.

To make things easy, we’ve rounded up the biggest and best events into one handy place. Scroll through the gallery below to find everything you need.

