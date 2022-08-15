Half Price Adoptions During the Month of August In Grand Junction

If you have been waiting for just the right time to adopt a pet for your home, that time might just be here with half price adoptions at Roice Hurst Humane Society during the month of August.

Roice-Hurst is once again partnering with NBC Universal for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide effort to find homes for shelter pets. During the month of August, adoption fees are 50% off, so right now, adopting a pet is more affordable than ever.

Roice-Hurst has plenty of dogs and cats, kittens and puppies available for adoption. For starters, here's a look at the pets of the week. Maybe one of these adorable animals is going home with you.

Bear the Gentle Giant

Bear is 8-years-old and a 90-pound gentle giant. Bear likes to stay home and chill, but also loves going for walks and playing in the yard. He seems to do well with other dogs and probably would be okay with a mellow canine friend. It's not known if he's ever lived around cats.

Friskie Needs A Cozy Home

Friskie is the oldest pet in the shelter at nearly 17-years- old. He's really not a big fan of the shelter and would just like a cozy home where he can relax on a warm lap, be loved, and soak up some sunshine.

Kitty Loves to Cuddle

Kitty is 13-years old and came to the shelter back in June. She had a hard time adjusting but now she is the queen of the cat room, and wants to be cuddled by anyone who comes near. Previously, she lived with a dog and a child and had no problem.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, now is a great time to find a pet at Roice Hurst with half-price adoptions during August. To arrange a meet and greet, contact the shelter at 970-434-7337.